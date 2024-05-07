Ukraine credits itself of hitting Russian Vessel in Black Sea

A Ukrainian maritime drone hit a Russian speedboat in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR) said Monday.

The vessel was struck by the Magura V5 combat sea drone in Vuzka Bay on Crimea’s western coast, the GUR said in a Telegram post.

The operation was conducted by the GUR’s Group 13 unit of maritime drone operators.

According to the GUR, five Russian marine ships, including the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov, had been destroyed and one was damaged by the Magura V5 sea drones since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.