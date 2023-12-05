Ukraine defense minister hold talks with NATO chief

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Monday discussed with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the battlefield developments and support for Ukraine, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

At the meeting in Belgium’s capital of Brussels, Umerov and Stoltenberg also talked about Ukraine’s urgent military needs and its path toward NATO membership.

Stoltenberg said that NATO plans to step up its political and practical support for Kiev and provide long-term support for Ukraine to make the country’s forces fully interoperable with the alliance, the report said.

On Ukraine’s prospects to join NATO, Stoltenberg said the membership is possible when all allies agree and when conditions are met.

After the talks, Umerov wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is working to ensure the army’s interoperability with NATO.

In September, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine may become a NATO member only after the cessation of the hostilities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

NATO recognized Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.