Ukraine drone destroys Russian railway in Kursk

The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

A Ukrainian drone hit the roof of a railway station building in the southern Russian city of Kursk early Sunday, sparking a fire and injuring five people, said the regional governor.

Roman Starovoit said on his social media channel that five people suffered minor injuries from glass shards, adding that all emergency services were working at the scene.

– – – –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Ukrainian pilots started test flying Sweden’s Gripen fighter jets, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

The Ukrainian side is interested in getting the Gripen aircraft to strengthen its position in the conflict with Russia, Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson following their meeting in Sweden.

At their talks, Zelensky and Kristersson also discussed the prospects of joint production of the Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine, said the report.

– – – –

Ukrainian pilots have begun training to fly F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine’s Channel 24 reported Saturday, citing the country’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The training program will last at least six months, Reznikov said, adding that currently, it is unclear when Ukraine will get the F-16s from its partners.

According to the minister, 11 countries have joined the aircraft coalition to help Ukraine, with the Netherlands and Denmark leading the project on training Ukrainian pilots.