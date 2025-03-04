Ukraine Faces Critical Six-Month Window as U.S. Aid Halts, Official Warns

Ukraine could sustain its defense against Russia for up to six months without renewed U.S. military assistance, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker disclosed Tuesday, offering a rare public assessment of Kyiv’s capacity to weather the war amid a sudden freeze in American support.

Fedir Venislavsky, a member of Ukraine’s parliamentary defense committee, told RBC-Ukraine that the country’s expanded military-industrial base has strengthened self-reliance but stressed that critical gaps remain in air defense and long-range missile systems still dependent on Western supplies.

The remarks follow reports that the Biden administration halted a planned military aid package days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s contentious February 28 meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump. While Venislavsky did not directly link the pause to the diplomatic friction, he acknowledged Kyiv is urgently seeking alternative arms suppliers to offset the risk of prolonged U.S. disengagement. “We are working to diversify our partnerships,” he said, without naming specific countries.

The disclosure underscores Ukraine’s precarious balancing act as political shifts in Washington threaten its lifeline. Since Russia’s 2022 invasion, the U.S. has provided $65.9 billion in military aid, including advanced air defense systems like Patriots and long-range HIMARS rockets pivotal to countering Moscow’s battlefield advances. Yet with Trump-aligned lawmakers blocking further funding and the former president openly skeptical of Kyiv’s prospects, Ukrainian officials are bracing for a protracted funding gap.

Venislavsky’s six-month estimate reflects cautious optimism tempered by stark realities. While Ukraine has ramped up domestic drone and artillery production, its ability to replace sophisticated U.S.-supplied weaponry remains limited. Russian forces, meanwhile, have intensified strikes on energy infrastructure and frontline cities, exploiting delays in Western aid to regain momentum in the Donbas.

The timing heightens pressure on European allies to bridge the shortfall. Germany, France, and the UK have pledged additional air defense systems, but deliveries lag behind Ukraine’s urgent requests. Analysts warn that without rapid reinforcement, Kyiv’s hard-won gains—like last year’s Kharkiv counteroffensive—could unravel. “Six months is a best-case scenario,” said Mykola Bielieskov of Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies. “Without air cover, cities become indefensible, and frontline troops lose protection from glide bombs.”

The Biden administration has not clarified when—or if—aid will resume, leaving Kyiv in a diplomatic limbo. For now, Ukraine’s fate hinges on a grim calculus: how long ingenuity and resolve can offset dwindling arsenals in a war increasingly shaped by political winds an ocean away