Ukraine FM says F-16 fighters will be delivered in the first half of 2024

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country may receive F-16 fighter jets in the first half of 2024, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Thursday.

“Under the optimistic scenario, I think, it will be the first half of next year,” Kuleba said.

The F-16 jets will be delivered to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete the training courses and appropriate infrastructure is arranged, Kuleba said.

Last week, Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukrainian pilots, currently undergoing simulator training, will start flights with instructors on real F-16 jets in several weeks.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have pledged to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine to help the country upgrade its combat aircraft fleet amid the conflict with Russia. Enditem

Ukraine, Romania to strengthen defense industry cooperation

KIEV, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — Ukraine and Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost their cooperation in the defense industry, the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries said in a statement on Thursday.

The document was signed by Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin and Stefan-Radu Oprea, minister for business environment, trade and entrepreneurship of Romania.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities and developing Romania’s defense industry.

Oprea said that Bucharest supports more collaboration between Ukrainian and Romanian defense industry companies.

“We are sure that the further attraction of investments will increase the competitiveness, efficiency and innovative potential of the technological and industrial base,” Oprea said.

Ukraine and Romania signed an intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation in September 2020.