Ukraine foresees an increment in crop forecast

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) on Monday lifted its expectations for the country’s crop harvest this year to 80.5 million tons.

The increase in the forecast is due to favorable weather conditions and better-than-expected crop yields.

The forecast was raised from 76.8 million tons estimated earlier, and Ukrainian farmers will harvest 28 million tons of corn and 22 million tons of wheat, said a statement on the UGA’s website.

Exports from Ukraine in the 2023-2024 marketing year could potentially reach almost 49 million tons, the UGA said.

According to the association, Ukraine harvested 73.8 million tons of grains and oilseeds in 2022.