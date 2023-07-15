Ukraine gets US$3.87 billion from partners for rapid recovery

Ukraine received 3.87 billion U.S. dollars from its partners for the country’s rapid recovery, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Friday, citing Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

The total sum includes 2.6 billion dollars for critical infrastructure reconstruction, 837 million dollars for the energy sector, and 169 million dollars for humanitarian demining projects, Marchenko said.

He stressed that rapid reconstruction is a key priority for the government, as it contributes to the country’s economic recovery and the creation of safe living conditions for its people.

The Ukrainian government estimated that the country’s rapid recovery requires 14.1 billion dollars this year. Enditem