Ukraine happy over EU’s decision to talk on ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed the decision of the European Council to open negotiations with Ukraine on its European Union (EU) membership.

“I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped. I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day,” Zelensky wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zelensky also congratulated Moldova on the EU’s decision to open membership negotiations with the country.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that with the decision, the EU acknowledged the reforms Ukraine has made in recent years.

“A difficult path lies ahead. We are united and ready to pass it as quickly as possible,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, wrote in X that the council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Last month, the European Commission recommended the European Council launch accession negotiations with Ukraine and adopt negotiating frameworks once Ukraine has adopted certain key measures.

Ukraine was accepted as a candidate for EU membership in June 2022.