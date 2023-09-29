Ukraine makes over US$1 billion for energy infrastructure restructuring

Ukrainian state-run energy company Ukrenergo has attracted more than 1 billion U.S. dollars from foreign countries and organizations to restore the energy infrastructure, the Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday, citing an official.

“We have already financed most of our needs,” said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of Ukrenergo.

He, however, pointed out that Ukraine would still need several hundred million dollars for further recovery and the modernization of the energy infrastructure that was destroyed during the Ukraine crisis.

According to Ukrainian authorities, more than half of the country’s power facilities were damaged during the crisis, causing widespread electricity outages.