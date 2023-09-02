Ukraine makes significant gains in grain and oilseed exports

Ukraine exported 67.85 million tons of grain and oilseed products in the 2022-2023 marketing year despite the conflict with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Thursday.

“Under the conditions of a full-scale war, Ukraine has done everything in its power to continue supplying agricultural products to the global market,” Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s trade representative and deputy economy minister, was quoted as saying.

Currently, about 400 million people around the globe rely on Ukrainian agricultural exports, Kachka said.

He noted that Ukraine is willing to further contribute to the global fight against hunger by achieving unhindered navigation through the grain supply routes and creating predictable trade conditions.

In the 2021-2022 marketing year (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022), Ukraine supplied to the global market 61.52 million tons of grain and oilseed products worth 22.2 billion U.S. dollars.