Ukraine martial law extended

The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday extended the current martial law and general mobilization of troops for another 90 days, said parliamentarian Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The bills to prolong martial law and mobilization were backed by 339 and 336 lawmakers respectively, with a required minimum of 226, Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Both restrictive measures will be in place till Aug. 11.

The Ukrainian parliament imposed martial law and declared military mobilization in the wake of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, and has extended the measures 11 times since then.

A new mobilization law aimed at recruiting more troops for the country’s armed forces will take effect on May 18.