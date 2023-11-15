Ukraine, Moldovia and Romania agree on cross-border rail freight

The railway operators of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania have developed a set of measures to facilitate their cross-border freight transportation through the railway, local media reported Monday.

The agreements envisage the non-stop movement of rail transport through Ukraine’s Reni border-crossing point, which lies near Moldova’s Giurgiulesti and Romania’s Galati crossing points.

Besides, the three countries agreed to coordinate the transported volumes of goods five days before the transportation and exchange information on the movement of railcars and the work of the Galati port terminal.

The steps are aimed at increasing the capacity of the Giurgiulesti-Galati border crossing three-fold and reducing the cargo transportation time between the three countries by two or three days.

Last month, Ukraine said that it was in talks with Moldova and Romania over establishing a “green corridor” for road transport carrying grain at Reni, Giurgiulesti and Galati border crossing points.

Kiev is striving to increase the exports of grain and other goods through the ports in Romania and Moldova after the Black Sea grain deal collapsed and some countries imposed an embargo on food imports from Ukraine.