Ukraine parliament sacks speaker after dispute with Zelensky

After a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the parliament in Kiev has dismissed its speaker, Dmytro Razumkov.

The prominent politician, who turns 38 this Friday, is seen as a possible rival to Zelensky in the 2024 presidential election.

Some 284 deputies in the Rada parliament voted for his dismissal on Thursday, well above the required 226 votes.

Zelensky had justified the action against Razumkov on the grounds that the Rada leader had made public statements about internal disputes.

Razumkov had also not supported the president’s course against Ukraine’s politically influential oligarchs.

Razumkov had criticized the government sanctions targeting opposition media and Ukrainian citizens without a court ruling. Zelensky had three pro-Russia TV channels shut down and several news sites blocked.

Razumkov was originally Zelensky’s spokesman during the 2019 presidential election campaign. Then the economist first became chairman and later top candidate of the president’s Sluha Narodu party (Servants of the People).

He was elected speaker of parliament at the end of August 2019.