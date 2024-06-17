Ukraine Peace Conference Concludes

Peace conference on Ukraine ended on Sunday in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with some attendees failing to sign the joint communique.

According to the signatory list, those who did not sign the final communique include Armenia, Bahrain, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at Saturday’s meeting that “it is essential to emphasize that any critical process will need Russia’s participation.”

Switzerland hosted the conference. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also mentioned at a press conference on Sunday that most of the decisions made by this conference cannot be implemented without Russian participation.