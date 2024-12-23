Ukraine Projects 46.9 Million Tons of Crop Exports for 2024-2025 Marketing Year

In this photo released by United Nations, a UN official of the Joint Coordination Centre carries out an inspection on board of the bulk cargo ship TQ Samsun, which traveled from Odessa, Ukraine, loaded with grain, while is anchored in the Black Sea, near the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on July 17, 2023. (PHOTO / AP)
Ukraine is projected to export 46.9 million tons of crops during the 2024-2025 marketing year, the Ukrinform news agency reported Monday, citing an official forecast.

The Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry’s forecast anticipated that grain exports this season will total 40.3 million tons, including 20.5 million tons of corn and 16.2 million tons of wheat.

Meanwhile, oilseed crops exports are expected to reach 6.6 million tons, comprising 3.7 million tons of soybeans.

In the 2023-2024 marketing year, which ended on June 30, Ukraine exported 57.5 million tons of grain and oilseed crops, according to the Ukrainian Grain Association.

