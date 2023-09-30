Ukraine received €81 billion as aid from EU

The European Union (EU) has provided 81 billion euros (85.95 billion U.S. dollars) in aid for Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ukrinform news agency reported Friday, citing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The sum includes financial support and military and humanitarian aid, according to the report.

Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has received 13.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance from the EU, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict started in February 2022.