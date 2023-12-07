Ukraine received US$37.4 billion in external financing

By
Xinhua
-
0
Ukraine flag
Ukraine flag

Ukraine received 37.4 billion U.S. dollars in external financing in the January-November period this year, the government press service reported Tuesday.

About 11 billion dollars were given to Ukraine as grants in the period, with the United States, Germany, Spain, Finland and Ireland being the largest donors, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In November alone, Ukraine received 2 billion dollars in financing, Shmyhal said.

Last year, Ukraine received 32.1 billion dollars in international financial support.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here