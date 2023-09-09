Ukraine receives 1st batch of leopard 1 tanks

The first 10 Danish-donated Leopard 1 tanks have arrived in Ukraine, with additional units expected to arrive soon, according to a press release from the Danish Armed Forces on Friday.

The donation includes both the renovation of the tanks, which have been idle for several years, and the training of Ukrainian tank crews, according to the press release.

According to the Danish Armed Forces, 10 more renovated Danish tanks will be delivered to Ukraine on a regular basis, with the goal of further donations that will be used to train Ukrainian crews, among other things.