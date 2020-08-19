During the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has received humanitarian aid from 30 countries and nine international organizations, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said on her official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Dzheppar also thanked the partners around the world who have helped and continue to help Ukraine counter COVID-19.

The list of the countries assisting Ukraine includes China, Singapore, Germany, Israel, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the whole world the importance of mutual assistance and support in the fight against the global threat.

China has repeatedly provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to combat COVID-19. The largest batch of medical supplies, with a volume exceeding 125 cubic meters, was transferred to Ukraine at the end of June, including protective masks, suits, and disinfectants, as well as 10 mechanical ventilators.

Chinese experts and doctors have also held teleconferences to share experience in combating the pandemic with their Ukrainian colleagues.