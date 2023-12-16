Ukraine receives budget support of US$900 million from IMF

Ukraine received the third tranche of 900 million U.S. dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid program to support its budget, the Finance Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The funds allocated under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would help Ukraine to cover the priority budget expenditures and ensure macroeconomic stability under martial law, said Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

“The EFF program will continue to form a solid basis for the development of the economic program of the Ukrainian government on its way to full integration into the European Union,” Marchenko said.

In March, the IMF approved a 48-month EFF arrangement for Ukraine worth about 15.6 billion dollars to support the country’s economic recovery.

Under the program, the East European country has already attracted 4.5 billion dollars from the global lender.