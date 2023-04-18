Ukraine seeks to attract US$42 billion in financial aid this year

Sergiy Nikolaychuk, the deputy chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), said that Ukraine plans to attract 42 billion U.S. dollars in financial aid this year, the NBU said on Facebook Monday.

In particular, Ukraine is counting on receiving about 4.6 billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nikolaychuk said after his visit to the United States, where he met with IMF officials.

“The financial support of our partners is very important in this challenging time for Ukraine,” Nikolaychuk stressed.

The situation in the Ukrainian economy this year has improved compared with that of 2022, the official noted.

Last month, the IMF approved a 48-month extended arrangement for Ukraine worth about 15.6 billion dollars.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government hopes to receive 115 billion dollars in long-term support from partners. Enditem