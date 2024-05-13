Ukraine shelling of Belgorod hospitalizes 17 people

By
Xinhua
-
0
This screen capture from a video released by Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on Dec. 30, 2023 shows rescuers working at the site of Ukrainian shelling attacks in Russian border city of Belgorod. The Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod has caused 21 deaths, including three children, and damage in 30 apartment buildings, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said Sunday. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations/Handout via Xinhua)
This screen capture from a video released by Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on Dec. 30, 2023 shows rescuers working at the site of Ukrainian shelling attacks in Russian border city of Belgorod. The Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod has caused 21 deaths, including three children, and damage in 30 apartment buildings, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said Sunday. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations/Handout via Xinhua)

Seventeen people, including a child, have been hospitalized following a massive shelling of Russia’s border region of Belgorod by the Ukrainian forces, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

The shelling took place on Saturday, he said, adding that two of the injured were in critical condition.

“After the evening’s massive shelling, 29 people were affected, 12 of whom, after receiving outpatient care, are already at home,” Gladkov said. “Two women are in extremely critical condition, and doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives. ”

More than 300 apartments and multiple social facilities were damaged, he said.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here