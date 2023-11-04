Ukraine special operations forces boss replaced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday replaced the commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk was appointed the new commander the SOF, replacing Major General Viktor Khorenko, according to decrees published on the presidential website.

The presidential press service gave no reasons behind the replacement.

The SOF is a branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in special forces-related duties, such as reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, psychological warfare and other actions.

Last month, Zelensky replaced the head of the country’s Territorial Defense Forces.