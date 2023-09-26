Ukraine takes delivery of battle tanks from America

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday that his country has received U.S. Abrams battle tanks.

“Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram, without specifying the modifications made to the tanks or the exact quantity that has been delivered to Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden in January announced that the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Operated by a four-person crew, Abrams is a U.S.-designed third-generation battle tank with a range of up to 420 km.

Biden on Thursday announced a new military aid package worth 325 million U.S. dollars for Ukraine, including more air defense weapons. This announcement was made during Zelensky’s visit to Washington.

Aid to Ukraine has been one of the core issues in the U.S. Congress deadlock over the next financial year’s budget, which may lead to a U.S. federal government shutdown after Sept. 30.

Since February 2022, U.S. military aid to Ukraine has totaled 43.9 billion dollars, according to U.S. government figures.