Ukraine to host international arms industry forum

Ukraine will host an international forum for arms producers in autumn, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Monday, citing the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“The first defense forum will take place this autumn. Hundreds of global arms manufacturers were invited to participate,” Kuleba said during his visit to the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian companies will take part in the forum, Kuleba said, inviting Czech arms producers to join the event.

He stressed that Ukraine is interested not only in foreign weapons, but also in joint arms production with overseas companies.

Last month, Alexander Kamyshin, Ukraine’s minister for strategic industries, said that his country aims to become the largest arms producer in Europe, according to media reports.