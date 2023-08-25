Ukraine to receive assistance of missiles and others from Norway

Norway will donate IRIS-T anti-aircraft missiles and demining equipment to Ukraine, the government said on Thursday.
The decision was announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during his visit to Kiev on Thursday, it said in a press release.
Norway will also donate portable sets for explosive-based demining and explosive charges, and these will aid in creating passages through minefields, the government said in an earlier press release.
