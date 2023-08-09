Ukraine tries it’s homemade reconnaissance drone

Ukraine has launched the testing of its new domestically-made reconnaissance drone in the combat zone, the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Tuesday in a post on Telegram.

The drone, named SpyGun, has a flight endurance of 120-160 minutes and a maximum speed of 90 km per hour.

With a flying range of 50 km and an altitude limit of 1,500 meters, the drone is equipped with two cameras for photo and video and a system of automatic return to the take-off point.