Ukraine troops in Crimea for special assignment

Ukraine’s intelligence units landed in Crimea on Thursday for a special operation, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post.

The landing of intelligence personnel, supported by naval forces using floating devices, took place overnight near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak, said the report.

Ukrainian troops engaged in combat with Russian forces during the special operation, it said.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, told the public broadcaster Suspilne that the goals of the special operation had been achieved and there were no losses among the Ukrainian military.

The special operation will continue, he said.