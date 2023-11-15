Ukraine vows to continue reforms for EU integration

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday pledged to push forward reforms required for the country’s integration into the European Union (EU), the government press service reported.

“We will continue to move along the path of transformation of Ukraine. We are preparing draft laws and draft government decisions,” Shmyhal told a cabinet meeting.

He welcomed the recommendation by the European Commission to open negotiations on accession with Ukraine, saying that the step would bring results in the medium and long term.

The reforms required by the EU will contribute to Ukraine’s military might, post-conflict reconstruction and economic growth, Shmyhal said.

Last week, the European Commission recommended the European Council launch accession negotiations with Ukraine and adopt negotiating frameworks once Ukraine has adopted specific key measures.

Ukraine was accepted as a candidate for EU membership in June 2022.