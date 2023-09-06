Ukraine’s defense ministers resignation accepted by parliament

The Ukrainian parliament voted on Tuesday to dismiss the country’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

The motion was supported by 327 votes in favor, surpassing the required minimum of 226, Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Reznikov, who was appointed as defense minister in November 2021, said on Monday that he had submitted a letter of resignation to parliament chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he plans to dismiss Reznikov and ask parliament to confirm Rustem Umerov, head of the country’s leading privatization fund, as his replacement.

According to Zheleznyak, the parliament will consider the appointment of Umerov on Wednesday.