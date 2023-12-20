Ukraine’s exports through other Black Sea Channel hits 10 million tons

Ukraine’s exports via the alternative “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea have reached 10 million tons since August, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Tuesday.

During the operation of the new corridor, 302 ships left Ukraine while 337 entered the country’s ports, Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, those vessels delivered grain and other goods from Ukraine to 24 countries.

Currently, Ukraine exports about 5 million tons of agricultural products per month via the alternative sea route, while in the first month of the corridor’s operation, those exports stood at 278,000 tons, Kubrakov said.

In August, Ukraine established a “humanitarian corridor” for cargo ships in the Black Sea as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that collapsed in July.

Last week, Kubrakov said that the operation of Ukrainian Black Sea ports may add 8 percent to the country’s gross domestic product next year by boosting Ukraine’s agricultural and metallurgical exports, which have decreased since the start of the conflict with Russia.