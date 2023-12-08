Ukraine’s foreign reserves rose up to 39 percent

Ukraine’s foreign exchange reserves rose 39 percent year-on-year in November to about 38.8 billion U.S. dollars, data from the country’s central bank showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the international reserves decreased by 0.5 percent in November due to market interventions to support local currency and expenses on serving the state debt, the National Bank of Ukraine said in a statement.

At the same time, in November, Ukraine received about 1.6 billion dollars from the EU and about 404 million dollars from the United States to replenish its foreign reserves.

Currently, Ukraine’s international deposits are sufficient to cover 5.2 months of the country’s imports.

In 2022, Ukraine’s international deposits fell 7.9 percent to 28.5 billion dollars.