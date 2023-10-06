Ukraine’s infrastructure suffered over US$150 Billion damages

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict caused 151.2 billion U.S. dollars in direct damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure as of September this year, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Wednesday, citing a recent study.

According to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics, the housing sector was hit the most by the conflict. About 167,200 private houses, apartment buildings and dormitories have been destroyed or damaged by the hostilities.

Since the start of the confrontation, 18 airports and civil airfields, as well as 344 bridges and overpasses have been damaged in Ukraine, and at least 426 large and medium-sized enterprises were affected, the study added.