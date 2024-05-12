Ukraine’s Missile strike on Lugansk Oil Depot Kills three

Ukraine has launched a missile attack on an oil depot in Lugansk city of Rovenky, killing three people and injuring eight others, a local official said on Saturday.

“As with the recent attacks on Lugansk, today’s strike on Rovenky was presumably carried out with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions,” local leader Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the strike, the oil depot was engulfed in fire, and houses around it were also damaged.

The death toll has risen to three, with eight more hospitalized, including six with mine-explosive injuries and two with poisoning from combustion products, he said.

Residential homes, agricultural machinery, and civilian vehicles were also damaged.