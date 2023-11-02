Ukraine’s New set of rules for Agricultural exports out doored

The Ukrainian government introduced new rules for agricultural exports starting from Wednesday, the cabinet press service said.

The rules include a clause that Ukrainian companies which sell certain foodstuffs abroad have to register as agricultural exporters within government agencies, according to a resolution published on the government website.

The requirements will apply to the exporters of wheat, corn, barley, oilseeds and some other products.

According to the new rules, only companies that have no tax debts and are not involved in bankruptcy court procedures could be registered as verified foodstuffs exporters.

The rules, effective till Dec. 31, 2024, are aimed at preventing law violations in the export of agricultural goods.

Ukraine exported more than 67 million tons of grain and oilseed products in the 2022-2023 marketing year, which ran between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.