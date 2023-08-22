Ukrainian Air Force needs 128 fighter jets – Yurii Ihnat

The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

Ukraine needs about 128 fighter jets to upgrade its aircraft fleet, the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported Monday, citing a military spokesman.

“Ukraine needs 128 fighters to replace the old aircraft fleet. This number is enshrined in the vision of the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF),” said Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the UAF.

To gain air superiority, Ukraine needs to deploy more than 100 aircraft at different airfields to respond to various threats and strike at different targets, Ignat said.

He pointed out that Ukraine could form four air brigades if it gets 42 fighters.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his country would receive F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that over 225 Ukrainian servicemen were killed or injured, and 13 pieces of military equipment were destroyed in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.

The Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the period, five attacks in the Zaporizhzhia direction, four in the Kupyansk direction and two in the Krasnyi Lyman direction. Additionally, the ministry said that the Russian military improved its position in the Kupyansk direction.