Ukrainian Drones Target Russkaya Compressor Station, Russian Air Defense Responds

Ukrainian drones attacked the Russkaya compressor station, which supplies gas through the TurkStream pipeline — a natural gas pipeline running from Russia to Türkiye, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Monday.

The Russian air defense shot down all nine drones, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the attack caused no causalities among maintenance personnel and only minor damage to a building and equipment.

The compressor station supplies gas via the TurkStream pipeline normally with no detected failure, the ministry said.

The TurkStream pipeline starts from Russkaya compressor station near Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar region.