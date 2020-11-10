Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus “despite all the quarantine measures,” according to a statement posted on Twitter.

“There are no lucky people for whom Covid-19 does not pose a threat,” Zelensky said, adding: “Promise to isolate myself but keep working.”

Zelensky, 42, has strictly followed precautions against the spread of the virus in recent months, such as wearing a mask at public events and even individual meetings.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, was temporarily hospitalized five months ago after contracting the virus.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, former president Petro Poroshenko and former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko have also said they have had the virus.

“Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test,” Zelensky said in the statement. “I feel good and am taking a lot of vitamins,” he added. “I will overcome Covid-19 as most people do.”

Ukraine has been suffering from a recent surge in coronavirus cases, with new record caseloads posted almost daily. There were more than 8,600 new cases reported in the country on Monday.The virus has been linked to more than 8,500 deaths in Ukraine.