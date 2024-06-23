Ukrainian Missile Strike in Sevastopol Raises Death Toll to 5

The death toll in a Ukrainian missile strike in Sevastopol has risen to five, including three children, TASS news agency reported Sunday, citing city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

The number of the injured has increased to 124, including 27 children, said Razvozhayev, adding that five of the wounded children are in serious condition.

The attack occurred at around 12:15 p.m. (0915 GMT) and involved the use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Four of the ATACMS missiles were shot down while another missile deviated from its flight path due to the impact of air defense systems at the final stage, detonating its warhead in the air over the city, the ministry added.

“Responsibility for the deliberate missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol lies primarily with Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine,” it said, adding that such actions will not go unanswered.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the country will seek a response from the international community to the strike.