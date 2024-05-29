Ukrainian Power Grid Devastated: Russian Attacks Destroy 40% of Capacity

Russian attacks have destroyed more than 8 GW or about 40 percent of Ukraine’s power generation capacity, the country’s state-run energy company Ukrenergo said Tuesday in a post on Telegram.

All Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPP) have been either destroyed or damaged by the air strikes, said Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo.

The TPPs produce about 5 percent of the country’s electricity, Boyko noted.

Two hydroelectric power plants also have been put out of operation due to the attacks, he added.

By winter, Ukraine unlikely will manage to fully restore its electricity production capacity, Boyko stressed.

Ukraine’s power import capacity from the European Union stands at 1.7 GW.

Since March 22, Russia carried out five missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s power generation and transmission infrastructure.