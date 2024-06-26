Ukrainian President Appoints New Senior Military Commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday replaced commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said the presidential press service.

Zelensky dismissed Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol and appointed Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov as the new chief of the Joint Forces, according to the decrees published on the presidential website.

Hnatov had previously served as the deputy commander of forces at the operational command “South” of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Sodol was appointed as commander of the Joint Forces in February this year.