Ukrainians, German FMs confer over Taurus cruise missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with his visiting German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, the prospects for the supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“Based on the results of the negotiations, I can say that the option of providing these missiles remains open, and the decision-making process within Germany is moving forward,” Kuleba said after the talks.

Ukraine stands ready to fulfill all the tasks needed to speed up the process of getting the Taurus missiles, he said.

At their talks, Kuleba and Baerbock also discussed additional strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense and the country’s grain exports.

Baerbock arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for her fourth visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Taurus missile is an air-launched missile that has an operational range of about 500 kilometers.