Ullo Health Centre destroyed by Rains

A heavy rainstorm that hit Ullo and its surrounding communities in the Jirapa Municipality, has ripped up the Ullo Health Centre, impeding effective health care service delivery at the facility.

The storm also destroyed several houses in the area including the accommodation for the health personnel stationed at the facility.

Mr Ernest Nindor, the Assembly Member of the Ullo Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the storm destroyed properties running into thousands of Ghana Cedis including electrical poles.

“The clinic was not spared, in fact, it made the workers homeless. Health care services there are not effective as they used to be in the past.

“Their dispensary was affected, it was completely ripped up, and now the labour room is where they have kept the drugs. If a woman is in labour and goes there now it will be difficult for them to attend to her,” he explained.

The Assembly Member added that parts of the Out Patients Department (OPD) were also ripped up by the storm and also destroyed a structure the community had constructed to serve as an OPD leaving them helpless.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to support the community to fix the menace, especially the community initiated OPD unit to help support health service delivery at the facility.

Talking about the effect of the storm on electricity, Mr Nindor indicated that six high tension poles and three low tension poles were also destroyed.

According to him, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, the Municipal Planning Officer, and the Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation had visited the community to assess the state of the destruction for the necessary action to be taken.

Mr Joseph Kontoma, the Jirapa Municipal Public Relations Officer, said the MCE had ordered that work on the electricity should commence as soon as possible to fix the broken poles as well as preliminary works on the health facility while steps were taken to fix the menace.