Ultimate Women Foundation inspires fathers to mould up children responsively

The Ultimate Women Foundation (UWF) has reminded and inspired fathers to bring up their children in a more responsive manner to build a better society all.

UWF is a Non-Governmental Organization working to empower indegenous women to contribute meaningfully in the upkeep of the family and the development of society.

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark Father’s Day celebration, the foundation said fathers remained the source of hope for women and children and therefore, reminded fathers of their divine responsibility to protect and give their children better lives and future.

A statement issued and signed by Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, and founder of the UWF said “until fathers identified themselves with, and provide their children with the needs of life, it would be difficult for the nation to fight and end streetism and hawking, child trafficking and exploitation”.

“Irresponsible fatherhood is responsible for all the mess we are seeing on the streets. It is extremely sad that many children and their mothers don’t have shelter and thereby struggling on the street to survive”, it added.

The statement said “as we celebrate the Father’s Day it behooves on us to highlight the importance of fatherhood, acknowledge and recognize the exceptional contribution of deserving fathers, and inspire and re-orient and bring irresponsible ones track”.

It said children needed love and affection from their fathers to be able to pursue their dreams and aspirations in life, saying, “if children are denied the require fatherly love, life becomes something else to them”.

This is why the foundation believes a good father must not only just put money on the table, but remain supportive and inspires his or her child to pursue good dreams that turned to benefit the entire society.

The statement indicated fathers played key and essential roles in the proper upbringing and development of the child, saying “if this is done then the Father’s Day would be worthy to celebrate”.

That nothwithstanding, it added “some fathers are doing exceptionally well. They bath their children, send and return them from school, clean the house and support in other households chores. In such a family there always love and care peace”.

“We indeed congratulate our fathers and inspire them to do more towards building a better society inhabitable for all”, the statement added.