Ultra Modern Children’s Block commissioned at Prestea Government Hospital

The President of Wassa Hemaa Foundation, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has commissioned an ultra modern One Storey Children’s Block facility at Prestea Government Hospital, the Municipal Hospital of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region of Ghana on Monday,12th December 2022.

The project which started in 2018 was awarded to the Contractor, Emmanuel 2012 at a total project cost of about Ghc 600,000 and was funded by the Wassa Hemaa Foundation and MP’s NHIS Fund (2017 – 2020) of *Hon Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi* at 80: 20 percent contribution respectively. The One Storey Children’s Block facility is furnished with two incubators,18 baby cots, 10 adjustable hospital beds, 3 physiotherapy machines, 4 sethoscopes, 2 digital weighing machines, 2 stretch beds , 20 ceiling fans and other auxiliary facilities such as lavatories , Nurses changing room , incubation rooms amongst others.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi expressed her gratitude to God, the Rebecca Foundation, the Contractor, the Municipal Assembly Project Department and the entire Hospital Management for the respective roles played to facilitate completion of such an iconic edifice which had taken immense sacrifice to execute.

She urged the Management of the Hospital to utilize the facility in accordance with her objective of “providing a facility that will host and provide all essential maternal and pedeatric healthcare services for the well-being of women and children'”

She also encouraged Management to take good care of the facility in order for it to endure and serve mothers and children in the Town, Municipality and the Region generally.

She also apologized on behalf H. E Hajia Samira Bawumia , the Special Guest of Honour for her inability to attend and indicated that the Second Lady *Hajia Samira Bawumia*, has made arrangements for the Hospital to be provided with a new Ambulance which would be presented by her goodself next year as she had been informed the facility currently lacks an Ambulance.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Dr. Isaac Dasmasni affectionately referred to by many as”the Municipal Messiah” thanked Hon. Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi for her continuous effort and committment towards the development of the Municipality and intimated that the Assembly as a matter of urgency would fully complete and handover the OPD expansion works ongoing at the Hospital.

On his part the Divisional Chief of Himan/ Prestea. Nana Nteboah Prah IV in his address noted that, Hon Lawyer Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi has been a beacon of development in the Municipality even as a former MP which was worthy of appreciation as being unprecedented and concluded by reiterating the popular wise saying that “the presence of a man is not well appreciated unless his absence is felt.” He charged Management of the facility to establish proper guidelines to ensure effective maintenance of the edifice to serve generations.

Other dignitaries present included Mr Gyamfi, FGR Community Affairs Manager, New Patriotic Party members led by Chairman Abiam Kuntu Danso, and representatives of other identifiable groups.