Ultra-Modern Medical Facility Opens in Tema to Honor Late MP Ishmael Ashitey

A state-of-the-art medical facility, the Ishmael Ashitey Medical Center, was officially inaugurated in Tema community 3, by the children of the late Ishmael Ashitey, former Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency.

This visionary project, which had been the late MP’s dream, became a reality barely two years after his passing.

During the grand opening ceremony, Dr. Nilda Ashitey, CEO of the Ishmael Ashitey Medical Center, expressed the purpose behind this healthcare institution, stating, “Our father’s vision was to build a hospital that caters to the needs of the beloved and cherished people of Tema. We, as his children, couldn’t let his dream fade away, so we came together to bring it to fruition.”

Dr. Nilda Ashitey further explained, “Our father’s dedicated public service inspired him to establish a health facility that would perpetually serve and provide relief to the people of Tema.”

The Ishmael Ashitey Medical Center offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including General Practice, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Dentistry, Laboratory, Pharmacy, and Home Care, all provided at an affordable cost.

Representing the Minister of Health, Dr. Anthony Richard, the Medical Superintendent of Tema General Hospital, praised the efforts of the late legislator’s children, emphasizing that this initiative aligns with the government’s goal of strengthening the private sector to enhance healthcare accessibility nationwide.

Dr. Richard emphasized, “With Tema’s population steadily growing, the demand for healthcare is increasing as well. The Ishmael Ashitey Medical Center is expected to play a vital role in alleviating the pressure faced by government health facilities in catering to the healthcare needs of Tema’s residents.”

Addressing the medical staff, Dr. Ashitey urged them to uphold professionalism and maintain high standards of care in their services, emphasizing the significance of delivering quality healthcare to the community.

The Mayor of Tema, Yohane Armah Ashitey, who was present at the inauguration, congratulated the late Ishmael Ashitey’s children for realizing their father’s aspirations.

He expressed his delight, stating, “Mr. Ashitey has been a father figure to all of us, particularly to those in Tema East. The establishment of this health facility in his honor, to address the healthcare needs of our people, is a commendable step forward.”

In addition to the medical center, the Ishmael Ashitey Educational Foundation operates, providing scholarships to academically promising but financially disadvantaged children in the Tema East Constituency. The foundation’s efforts contribute to fostering education and empowering the community’s vulnerable members.