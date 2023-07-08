Ultra-modern Rice Mill to be established in Kadjebi 

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo-led government will establish an ultra-modern Rice Mill at Asato near Kadjebi in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Acquisition of land, feasibility studies and an Environmental Impact Assessment have already been carried out.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), announced this at a two-day training workshop for Rice Farmers at Kadjebi.

The workshop was organised by the Kadjebi District Directorate of the Department of Agriculture with financial support from the Ghana Agriculture Sector Investment Programme (GASIP) for the Rice Farmers.

The training involved parboiling of rice, milling, packaging and labelling of rice.

Mr Agbanyo charged the farmers, who are mostly women, to venture into rice parboiling business as it was lucrative.

Mr. Besa Akpalu, Kadjebi District Director of Agriculture, said parboiled had many nutritional benefits and that it also ensured grain intergrity and minimized broken milled rice.

About 70 farmers benefitted from the training with Miss Esther Asamoah, the Women in Agriculture (WIAD) Officer and Madam Janet Adade, a Rice Farmer and Processor serving as Resource Persons.