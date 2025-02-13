Ultra Play Celebrates Timeless Bollywood Romance This Valentine’s Day

Ultra Play, India’s first Hindi-exclusive OTT platform from Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, is marking Valentine’s Day with a unique twist.

The platform’s latest TV commercial, part of its “Har Pal Filmy” campaign, playfully celebrates “Purana Pyaar”—the kind of love that feels like it’s been immortalized on the silver screen.

Set against the unexpected backdrop of a traditional mourning ceremony, the ad turns a somber gathering into a humorous tribute to Bollywood’s legendary romances, as an unsuspecting guest inadvertently recounts an old love story peppered with iconic movie titles.

CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal and Head of Marketing Brinda Agrawal emphasize that the campaign is a heartfelt nod to the magic of Hindi cinema, aiming to reconnect audiences with timeless classics and unforgettable film moments.

With a curated library of over 2,000 films spanning from the 1950s to today, Ultra Play continues to celebrate and preserve Bollywood’s rich heritage—delivering both nostalgia and entertainment to viewers