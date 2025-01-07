Ultrahuman Unveils Rare: The World’s First Luxury Smart Ring at CES 2025

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Ultrahuman, a leader in wearable technology, made a groundbreaking announcement with the launch of Rare, the world’s first luxury smart ring.

This innovative piece of wearable technology seamlessly blends fine jewellery craftsmanship with cutting-edge health monitoring capabilities, setting a new standard for both style and wellness.

Unveiling its Desert Collection, Rare features three distinct pieces—Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow—which draw inspiration from the majestic beauty of desert landscapes. Each ring captures the natural elegance of the desert’s most stunning phenomena, from the flowing curves of sand dunes to the sparkling allure of snow covering the arid terrain. The rings are meticulously crafted to embody the perfect union of beauty and resilience, highlighting Ultrahuman’s commitment to both artistry and precision in wearable tech.

The Desert Rose and Dune rings are crafted from 18K Gold, sourced from reputable London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-approved refineries and certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These prestigious standards ensure the utmost authenticity and quality of the precious metals. Meanwhile, the Desert Snow ring is made from PT950 platinum, a metal known for its exceptional purity and durability, marking it as a true symbol of luxury.

These rings are not just about beauty and craftsmanship. They are equipped with advanced health technology, including photoplethysmography and 6-axis motion sensors. The wearable technology embedded in each ring allows users to monitor key health metrics, including heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), movement, sleep, stress levels, and skin temperature, combining cutting-edge health insights with refined luxury.

Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman, shared his vision for the product: “Rare represents a bold leap forward, merging the artistry of fine jewellery with the precision of advanced health technology. With Rare, we’ve reimagined what a smart ring can be, creating a masterpiece that not only brings personal wellness but also embodies the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship.”

In keeping with its high-end appeal, Rare will be debuting in two of the world’s most iconic luxury capitals: Paris and London. The rings will be showcased at Selfridges in London and Printemps in Paris, both of which are renowned for their celebration of global luxury, blending heritage with contemporary style.

Each of the Desert Collection rings is an artistic representation of nature’s wonders, with intricate design elements inspired by the natural world. The Desert Rose ring evokes the unique beauty of the Desert Rose crystal formation, a structure found in arid, sandy conditions. The ring is crafted from 18K rose gold, and its outer shell features a masterfully brushed texture that reflects light in mesmerizing ways, symbolizing the harmony between nature and technology.

The Dune ring draws its inspiration from the shifting sands of the desert, with grooves flowing around the band that mimic the wind’s gentle touch. Its textured surface is smooth yet tactile, enhancing its visual and sensory appeal. Like all rings in the collection, Dune incorporates health monitoring technology, making it a wearable that is as functional as it is elegant.

Finally, the Desert Snow ring stands as an ode to the rare sight of snow covering a desert landscape. Crafted from PT950 platinum, this piece features a sleek, frosted finish that mirrors the delicate beauty of snowflakes. Subtle, shimmering details add an element of sparkle, capturing the stunning contrast between snow and desert, and elevating it to a new level of luxury.

Rare is not only a product but a statement of how far wearable technology has come, merging with timeless jewellery to create a piece that can be worn every day, while offering advanced health insights. It represents the future of personal wellness, with a commitment to craftsmanship and luxury that is unparalleled in the world of smart wearables.