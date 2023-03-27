UMaT Awards Honorary Doctorate Degree to Kwesi Enyan

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa, in the Western Region, has awarded an Executive Director of Rocksure Limited, Kwesi Enyan, an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

Dr. Enyan was one of two distinguished Ghanaian personalities recently awarded by the University. The other awardee was statesman and astute politician, former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Hon. Joe Ghartey.

Dr Enyan was awarded for his contributions to the mining industry in Ghana and his support towards the expansion of mining education in the country.

A former Managing Director of Anglo Gold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, Dr. Enyan, according to UMaT, is an accomplished captain of the mining industry with years of vast experience and excellent professional acumen.

Dr Enyan is also an Executive Director of Rocksure International Ltd, a fully owned Ghanaian company which has mining interests in a number of Ghanaian countries.

Rocksure is also developing one block out of the three blocks of bauxite at Nyinahini.

Dr Enyan is also the Chairnan of the Board of Directors of Justmoh Construction Ltd, one of the leading Ghanaian construction companies.

The University described Hon Joe Ghartey as a "distinguished statesman, sterling attorney, academic, current MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency and former Minister of State who immensely contributed to the development of the railway industry in Ghana and the establishment of the UMaT School of Railways and Infrastructure Development."